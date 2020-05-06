Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,910 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,239,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FULC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $311.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

