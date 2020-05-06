Geode Capital Management LLC Has $981,000 Stock Position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 637.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 194,768 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,447,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 555,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 249,031 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,976 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 474,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 274,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

TNP stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $312.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.81.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $146.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

