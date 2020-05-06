DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of DASAN Zhone Solutions worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZSI stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.32. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DZSI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

