Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) by 290.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Enochian Biosciences worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 596.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS ENOB opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Enochian Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB)

Latest News

