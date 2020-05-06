Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 30,230 Shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,230 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stage Stores were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Stage Stores alerts:

Shares of Stage Stores stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Stage Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.87.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.