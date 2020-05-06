Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 136,419 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ranpak as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 1,139.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,656,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,703 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,331,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

NASDAQ PACK opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

