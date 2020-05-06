Bank of America Corp DE Has $127,000 Stock Position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 174,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 2.91%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 136,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,978,918 shares in the company, valued at $218,937,460.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Wexler acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,671.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 140,045 shares of company stock worth $3,072,222. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

