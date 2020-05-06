InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in InnerWorkings by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INWK opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.30. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.79 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts predict that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Zenner bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,748.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack M. Greenberg bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,532.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 162,000 shares of company stock worth $195,710. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. InnerWorkings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

