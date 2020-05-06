Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $120,163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1,200.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKRO stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

