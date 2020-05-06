FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of FNCB Bancorp worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

FNCB Bancorp Profile

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB).

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.