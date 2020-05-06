Bank of America Corp DE Sells 35,603 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEMB. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.