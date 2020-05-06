Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) Stake Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

NYSE PZN opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $333.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.42. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.