Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,871 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in GTY Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 191,433 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in GTY Technology by 41.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GTY Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTYH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

GTYH opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 303.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%.

GTY Technology Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

