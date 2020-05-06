Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 9,434 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 260.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Personalis were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 158,412 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 326,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $5,075,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $4,417,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. Research analysts expect that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.