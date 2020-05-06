Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,468 Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in eXp World were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $589.21 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 2.95. eXp World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $274.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. Stephens dropped their price target on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

