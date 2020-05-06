Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWCC opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.75%.

In other Houston Wire & Cable news, Director Roy W. Haley acquired 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,585.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy W. Haley acquired 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 587,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,795.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,227 shares of company stock valued at $142,310 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houston Wire & Cable Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

