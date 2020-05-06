Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.62 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. OrganiGram’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

