Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Shares of RGLD opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

