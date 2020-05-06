Strs Ohio Acquires 1,200 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,436,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,725 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,585.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

