Strs Ohio Sells 794 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $155,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $1,156,832. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

