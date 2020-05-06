MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of MicroStrategy worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,423.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 51,011 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $22,116,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.25 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

