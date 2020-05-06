Strs Ohio Takes $628,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,062,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,332 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 940,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 114,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OCFC stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.