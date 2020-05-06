Strs Ohio Sells 19,987 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,837,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,530,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 207,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,114,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

