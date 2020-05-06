Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Kaman worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kaman by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,842 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,656,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

KAMN stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.59 million. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

