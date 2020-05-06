Strs Ohio Acquires 3,612 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,340,000 after acquiring an additional 903,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $16,278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $6,176,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $4,061,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Schneider National Inc has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.