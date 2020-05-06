Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after purchasing an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,544,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,640,000 after purchasing an additional 699,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $27,647.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,795.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.