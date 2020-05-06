Strs Ohio Has $657,000 Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bruker were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,660,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,332,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.78. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

