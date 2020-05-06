Strs Ohio Sells 2,634 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

NYSE AAP opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

