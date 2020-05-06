Strs Ohio Sells 1,300 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII opened at $182.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.48 and its 200 day moving average is $230.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.