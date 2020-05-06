Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xerox were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 1,033.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 73,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 241.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 79,118 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $4,672,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Xerox by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of XRX opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

