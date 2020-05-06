Strs Ohio Buys 1,406 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CarMax were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 47.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

