Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Graco were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,231,000 after acquiring an additional 306,762 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,704,000 after buying an additional 1,050,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Graco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,895,000 after buying an additional 143,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Graco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,351,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after buying an additional 159,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,137 shares of company stock worth $6,003,517. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

