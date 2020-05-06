Strs Ohio Has $652,000 Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after buying an additional 1,083,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,954,000 after purchasing an additional 200,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,731,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

