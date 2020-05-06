Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 202.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Masonite International worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Masonite International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. Masonite International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

