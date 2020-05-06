Strs Ohio Purchases 31,400 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 1,012.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POL. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In other news, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

