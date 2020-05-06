Strs Ohio Has $643,000 Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Shares of TTWO opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,248,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

