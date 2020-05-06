Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE UBA opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $550.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

