Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $335,680.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,684,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

