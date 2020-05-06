Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $335,680.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,684,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.27.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
