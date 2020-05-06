Strs Ohio Sells 13,761 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,979 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,692 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. CSFB lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.