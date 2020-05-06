Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 407.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.60.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The business’s revenue was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.