Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Silgan were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

