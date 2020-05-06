Strs Ohio Sells 3,270 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

