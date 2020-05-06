Strs Ohio Sells 2,796 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Garmin were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $131,328,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $65,391,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

