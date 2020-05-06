Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.