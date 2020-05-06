Strs Ohio Acquires 11,321 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Umpqua by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 748,646 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

UMPQ stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

