Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.44

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.82. Canfor shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 131 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

