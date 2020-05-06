CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.21. CTD shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 120,356 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

In related news, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 730,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $131,405.40. Also, major shareholder L.P. Novit purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,730,030 shares of company stock worth $671,405. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

