Aaron’s (AAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Aaron’s has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.80-4.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAN stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens cut shares of Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

