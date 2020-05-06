Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Coherus Biosciences to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. On average, analysts expect Coherus Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $235,940. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

