Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Coherus Biosciences to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. On average, analysts expect Coherus Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $235,940. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Earnings History for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aaron’s to Release Earnings on Thursday
Aaron’s to Release Earnings on Thursday
Coherus Biosciences Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Coherus Biosciences Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
AstraZeneca Rating Reiterated by Citigroup
AstraZeneca Rating Reiterated by Citigroup
AGL Energy Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94
AGL Energy Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94
ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.43
ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.43
Totally Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01
Totally Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.01


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report