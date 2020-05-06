AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AZN. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,475 ($98.33) to GBX 7,575 ($99.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,099.17 ($106.54).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,629 ($113.51) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,418.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,416.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion and a PE ratio of 82.96.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

